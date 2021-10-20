Kim Seon-ho Breaks Silence, Apologises For 'carelessness' After Shocking Claims By Woman

Kim Seon-ho broke his silence after allegations of abuse and gaslighting by his anonymous ex-partner surfaced. The actor apologised to the woman who accused him of coercing her into an abortion. He admitted that he experienced 'fear' for the first time after the statements first appeared in the media.

The South Korean star admitted that he had indulged in "carelessness and inconsiderate behaviour." The Hometown Cha Cha Cha star added that he wished to apologise to the concerned person. He also apologised to his fans, whom he credited for his success.

South Korean star Kim Seon-ho apologises to woman who accused him of abuse

In a statement, as reported by the website Koreaboo, Kim Seon-ho first 'sincerely apologised' for the delay in his statement. He said that he could 'finally' write something as his initial reaction was of 'fear.'

The 35-year-old clarified that he had met the person with 'good feelings and intentions.' Kim Seon-ho stated that he wished to meet the person and 'properly apologise' to her, and that he was 'waiting for the time to do so.' The actor wrote that he was sorry for 'disappointing everyone who trusted' him and supported him right till the end. The Seoul-born artist stated that he 'forgot about' the people who supported him and made him the 'actor Kim Seon ho'. He also extended his apology to all those including officials who he has worked with who have been 'hurt' due to his 'shortcomings.'

Kim Seon-ho said that he knew his writing 'will not fully reach into the hearts of everyone.' but he was expressing his 'feelings and sincerity' through his statement. He concluded his statement with the words 'I am very sorry.'

His statement came hours after his agency Salt Entertainment apologised for the delay in releasing a response. They said that they were 'checking the factual grounds of the anonymous post.'

Shocking allegations against 'actor K'

An anonymous woman had accused 'actor K' in a social media post on Sunday that she was in a relationship with the man, and it was only four months ago that they parted ways. She alleged that he had promised to marry her after 2 years, but 'coerced' her into abortion with a 'lie' by that he'd have to pay her a hefty sum in damages if the child is born. She added that he was 'obsessed with money' and not regretful of what had happened, as he continued to film commercials after their split.