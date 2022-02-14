Kim Seon Ho 'privately' Donates Large Sum To Foundation; Fans Hail Actor's Generosity

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor, Kim Seon Ho, reportedly made a generous amount of donation to a noble cause and decided to do it privately. For the unversed, the actor was embroiled in a major controversy last year after his partner accused him of forcing abortion on her. The controversy died down after the actor released a statement apologising to his fans for causing them concern.

Moreover, a Korean outlet, Dispatch, released a series of text messages and provided proof to prove the actor's innocence. While the actor was dropped out of various endorsements and dramas following the controversy, he was back in action and is currently preparing for his upcoming action film, Sad Tropics.

Kim Seon Ho donates to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation

According to a report on Soompi, Munhwa Ilbo reported that the 35-year-old actor donated around 50 million won (around Rs 31 lakh) to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation in December, last year. The donation was made privately as no media reported it as the source of the actor reportedly asked the foundation to maintain secrecy about the same.

Responding to the report, Kim Seon Ho’s agency SALT Entertainment released a statement by writing, ''Kim Seon Ho donated 50 million won to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation in December of last year. We are cautious about revealing the details because he did it privately, so we ask for your understanding.”

The actor had earlier donated 100 million won (around Rs 63 lakh) to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation.

Fans' hail Kim Seon Ho's charity

After SALT Entertainment confirmed the actor's act of generosity, fans took to social media to praise him for the secret donation. One fan wrote, ''Pure heart always win! #KimSeonHo always here for you, keep on spreading not only your talent, but your big heart as well! We are encouraged and inspired by you (sic)'', while another wrote, ''It is a powerful practice to be generous when you are the one feeling in need.#KimSeonho, you deserve all the love that the whole world can offer. I feel very proud & lucky that I’m able to support & stand by you in this lifetime. God will surely bless you more (sic)''

How can I not wait for this man if even though world became so cruel to him he still didn't forget to offer his kindness🥺🫂#KimSeonHo #김선호 https://t.co/k7TENybZWZ — KM💚💙 (@2145_ICECREAM) February 14, 2022

(Image: @2d1n.ph/Instagram)