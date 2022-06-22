Kim Seon-ho Returns To Acting Eight Months After 'Actor K' Scandal; Here's All About It

Eight months after being embroiled in a controversy involving his former partner, South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is all set to make a return to the acting. In October last year, the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor was accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend for an abortion. These claims were made in an anonymous post addressed to 'Actor K'.

The entire situation snowballed into a big controversy after which Seon-ho tendered several notes of apology to the fans. He apologized for 'carelessness' and promised to reflect on them.

Kim Seon-ho to make a comeback

On June 22, 2022, Kim Seon Ho’s agency SALT Entertainment released the first look of the 36-year-old actor from his upcoming highly-anticipated comeback. The forthcoming play titled Touching the Void will be released on July 8 and will run till September 18 at Seoul’s Art One Theater, as per Soompi.

In the poster, Kim Seon-ho is seen covered in snow as he looks in the distance holding a solemn expression. The play is based on the real-life story of mountaineers Joe Simpson and Simon Yates. The duo was on the brink of death whilst descending from the summit of Siula Grande in the Andes.

OMG! Kim Seon Ho oppa comeback dengan theatre play “Touching The Void” 💕 •kdm• pic.twitter.com/WgugtzYrTL — K-Drama Menfess (@kdrama_menfess) June 22, 2022

The poster was accompanied by an apt caption that read, ''No one has ever seen this view before. Right now, we are the only ones who have seen it.” The actor will play the role of Joe Simpson. The duo was the first people to climb the West Face of Siula Grande.

More on Kim Seon-ho's controversy

Several reports followed after the controversy came to light. From the actor being hospitalized to his friends backing him up with proof in the form of a text conversation between him and his former partner that allegedly proved his innocence, the actor's image was dealt a huge blow.

In May this year, he issued another note of apology after celebrating his 36th birthday on May 8, 2022. ''I’m sorry that I’ve made you go through difficult times because of my shortcomings… thank you for celebrating my birthday this year as well and sending me more birthday wishes than I deserve. I will remember the precious feelings you’ve expressed to me, and I will become an actor that can repay your support and encouragement,'' Kim Seon-ho wrote in his letter to fans.

Image: Instagram/@seonho__kim