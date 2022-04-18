Kim Woo-jin, Former Stray Kids Member, To Be First Korean To Headline An HBO Max Series

After his departure from the South Korean boy band Stray Kids and a restart in 2020, Kim Woo-jin is seemingly looking forward to adding an international feather to his hat. As per his agency 10x Entertainment, Kim Woo-jin is all set to star in an HBO Max series. He is not only headlining the show but is set to become the first Korean to play the lead role in an HBO Max series.

As per a statement released by Woo-jin's agency 10x Entertainment, the K-Pop star will become the first Korean to headline an HBO Max series. The series is titled Alem do Guarda-Roupa (Beyond The Wardrobe) and is set in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Kim Woo-jin is set to play the role of Kyun Min, a cranky member of a fictional K-Pop band. He will share the screen space with Brazilian actor Sharon Blanche, who will portray a teenage girl in the upcoming series.

The series' plot will revolve around a teenage girl, who finds a teleportation portal in a closet. As she goes through the portal, she finds herself meeting with a K-pop idol Kyung Min in Seoul. The show is expected to release next year on the OTT platform, HBO Max.

Currently, Kim Woo-jin is filming the project in Brazil. The actor-singer's agency dropped an update on Woo-jin's shoot for the show. In the update, they mentioned that Woo-jin is under protection and is safely filming for the series. The Tweet read, "Kim Woojin is staying in Brazil safely with 10x Entertainment staff. And he is filming safely under the protection of the film production company. We would like to appreciate to the CUBS for various information."

More about Kim Woo-jin

Kim Woo-jin made his debut as a member of the K-pop boy band Stray Kids in 2018. However, he left the group and also the agency JYP Entertainment in 2019 after a controversy. He was accused of sexual harassment by many anonymous women on social media. While he refused all the allegations, Woo-jin also left the K-pop group. After an investigation, various forms of fabrication were found by the accusers. As per KBIzoom, in a recent interview with a Brazilian media outlet, Woo-jin expressed his excitement to play a K-pop idol in the upcoming show. He said, "As I transformed into Kyung Min, I felt excited because I could once again debut as a boy group member like before.”

Image: Instagram/@woooojin0408