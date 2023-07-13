King The Land Makers Apologise For Alleged Cultural Misrepresentation Of Arabs

JTBC, the production company behind the popular K-drama King the Land, issued a formal apology. This came in response to growing criticism from international viewers regarding cultural insensitivity. The show, starring Im Yoona and Lee Jun Ho, has gained immense popularity worldwide. But it recently faced backlash from fans from the Middle East over the portrayal of an Arab prince character.

3 things you need to know

The first episode of King the Land premiered on June 17, earlier this year.

King the Land season 1 consists of 16 episodes in total.

Anupam Tripathi, of Squid Game fame, portrays Prince Samir in episodes 7 and 8 of the series.

Backlash over cultural misrepresentation

The controversy stemmed from Anupam Tripathi’s portrayal of an Arab Prince named Samir in episode 7 of King the Land. Viewers argued that the character perpetuated stereotypes of Arab princes as playboys. They even objected to the depiction of alcohol consumption in the presence of a Muslim character, calling it disrespectful to their religious beliefs.

(Squid Game fame Anupam Tripathi plays an Arab Prince named Samir in King The Land | Image: Twitter)

JTBC expressed deep regret for any inconvenience caused to the viewers. They acknowledged their failure to consider the cultural implications of the content in the show.

Public apology and commitment to cultural sensitivity and respect

In an official statement, the production company stated, "We would like to express our deep and sincere apology for causing unnecessary inconvenience to our viewers without full consideration of other valued cultures, although we have no intention of caricaturing or distorting any particular country or culture in the process."

(Public apology issued by JTBC production house | Image: Twitter)

The statement further read, "It has been our sharp realisation that there has been a lack of understanding, experience, and consideration for other cultures. We will do our best going forward to create content that can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of where they are from and what kind of culture they have."