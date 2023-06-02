King The Land Trailer: Lee Jun Ho, Im Yoon Ah's Bickering Romance Promises A Comfort Watch

King The Land is all set to release on May 12. Ahead of its release, Netflix dropped the official trailer of the K-drama. The trailer offers a glimpse of a bickering romance story.

The trailer began with Cheon Sarang (Im Yoon Ah) working in a hotel as a receptionist. The manager of the hotel asked her to keep smiling as it was a part of her job. Finding it difficult to smile every time at first, Cheon masters the art of smiling and earned herself the nickname 'smile queen'. The scene shifts to Gu Won (Lee Jun Ho), the heir of King Group. Despite having everything - fame, looks, money, he lacks one precious thing - memories of his mother who suddenly disappeared. In search of his mom, he entered the King Hotel and decides to find her on his own. He then has an awkward encounter with Cheon. Being poles apart and coming from different backgrounds, they find it difficult to spend time with each other. The trailer's focus firmly shifts to their romance-filled moments. Take a look at the trailer below.

More about King The Land

Chung Sung II, who wrote All of Us Are Dead has written King The Land. The series is produced by BY4M Studio and NPIO Entertainment. Opening up about his role, Lee Jun Ho said, "I have high expectations to great with you with a new image. I will prepare hard on the set to deliver pleasant energy, so please give King The Land a lot of love and interest."

Im Yoon Ah also asked the fans to support her. She said that she is working with great actors and writers. She stated, "I am happy to meet gold actors, directors and writers in this project. I will do my best to show a pleasant and happy drama to viewers."