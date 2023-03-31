KinnPorsche Star Mile Is In India; Know All About The Thai Actor

Quick links:
Mile Phakphum Romsaithong was born in Kalasin, Thailand, on January 5, 1992. He studied Mass Communication at the Thammasat University in Bangakok.
Mile Phakphum made his acting debut in music videos in 2017. He featured in the music video of Jodai.
The Thai star worked in the show Khamin Rak Kap Poon in 2018. Then, in 2020, he played the role of Spell in Ladytwenty.
However, Mile Phakphum rose to fame after playing the lead role in the 2022 show KinnPorsche. He worked opposite Nattawin Wattanagitiphat aka Apo.
Mile comes from a wealthy family as they own a hotel and a mall. Apart from that, the Thai actor is fond of playing electric guitar. Reportedly, he has a huge collection of expensive guitars.