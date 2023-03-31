Last Updated:

KinnPorsche Star Mile Is In India; Know All About The Thai Actor

Mile Phakphum Romsaithong rose to fame after appearing with Apo on the show KinnPorsche. He also performed at the KinnPorsche World Tour 2022.

| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Mile Phakphum Romsaithong
1/6
Image: @milephakphum/Instagram

Mile Phakphum Romsaithong was born in Kalasin, Thailand, on January 5, 1992. He studied  Mass Communication at the Thammasat University in Bangakok.

Mile Phakphum Romsaithong
2/6
Image: @milephakphum/Instagram

Mile Phakphum made his acting debut in music videos in 2017. He featured in the music video of Jodai. 

Mile Phakphum Romsaithong
3/6
Image: @milephakphum/Instagram

The Thai star worked in the show Khamin Rak Kap Poon in 2018. Then, in 2020, he played the role of Spell in Ladytwenty.

Mile Phakphum Romsaithong
4/6
Image: @milephakphum/Instagram

However, Mile Phakphum rose to fame after playing the lead role in the 2022 show KinnPorsche. He worked opposite Nattawin Wattanagitiphat aka Apo.

Mile Phakphum Romsaithong
5/6
Image: @milephakphum/Instagram

Mile comes from a wealthy family as they own a hotel and a mall. Apart from that, the Thai actor is fond of playing electric guitar. Reportedly, he has a huge collection of expensive guitars.

Mile Phakphum Romsaithong
6/6
Image: @milephakphum/Instagram

Miles performed at the KinnPorsche World Tour 2022. He shared a photo with a caption, "Thank You So Much Singapore & Fans From Many Countries Who Came & Join The Show Last Night."

