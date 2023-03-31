KinnPorsche Stars Mile, Apo In Mumbai For Dior Show, Visit Siddhivinanak Temple

Thai actors Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), who catapulted to fame through with their global-hit Thai BL series 'KinnPorsche', visited Mumbai on March 29, Wednesday for the Dior Women Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Show. The duo, often referred to by the acronym 'MileApo', were greeted with 'Welcome to India Mile Apo, we love you' banners at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. This is Mile-Apo's first visit to the country.

From their flight, a heartwarming video of the actors trying to learn the Hindi language emerged. In the video, Apo can be seen asking the stewardess how to say 'Thank You' in Hindi and then practicing saying 'Dhanyavaad' a few times.

Omg Apo asked the stewardess how to say "thank you" in Hindi and he practiced it a couple of times, saying "Dhanyavad" 🥺💞

She asked them if they were actors or singers? And P'Mile said they were Thai actors!! 😍#MileApoFlyToMumbai pic.twitter.com/wE4HPnj7B4 — Vie 🎨 | MileApo in Mumbai!! 🥰💚💛 (@aposmiling) March 28, 2023

At the airport, they were greeted by eager fans, and the 'KinnPorsche' stars basked in the warm welcome by clicking selfies and receiving gifts and bouquets from them.

Video credit my lil sister #MileApoFlyToMumbai @milephakphum @Nnattawin1 Trust me,guys,in our country at this time,it's a great number of fans out there for you and I know 100s of fans couldn't come 👏 pic.twitter.com/ytLpnGbrqE — Ajil Thankam (@AjiMinnu1) March 28, 2023

So cute 🥺😂 the way Po turned Mile around like “face here~ not those ppl~” jkjk#MileApoFlyToMumbai ✈️ pic.twitter.com/U6IUXcZMfu — ᵕ̈೫˚ (@xzybkp) March 28, 2023

Thereafter, 'MileApo' fans were also treated to a glimpse of the actors visiting Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple where they offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Here are photos of Mile and Apo in Mumbai

On Thursday, March 30, Mile and Apo attended the Dior show held with the iconic Gateway of India as its backdrop. Thai production company Be On Cloud, which manages Mile and Apo, took to their social media handles, to share glimpses from the Christian Dior show and other pictures from their India visit.

Who are MileApo? More about 'KinnPorsche' series

Based on the web novel by the same name by writing duo Daemi, 'KinnPorsche The Series La Forte', is a 2022 action-drama series that narrates the story of a mafia boss (Kinn) who is rescued by a student (Porsche) working part-time at a pub. Porsche later becomes the personal bodyguard of Kin, leading to a free-fall love story that blossoms between the duo in the midst of drama, action, and crime.