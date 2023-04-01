Thai Star Apo Enjoys Massive Fan-following In India, Know All About KinnPorsche Actor

Quick links:
Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, popularly known as Apo, is a Thai model and actor. He was born on February 24, 1994 and studied at Thammasat University. Later, he transferred to Rangsit University.
Apo made his debut as an actor with Sud Kaen Saen Rak. Before that, he signed a contract with Channel 3 as an actor.
Later, he also featured in a Thai series titled Luead Mungkorn in 2015. However, the actor rose to fame for his role in Sud Kaen Saen Rak.
Apo's last TV drama with Channel 3 was the show Chart Suer Pun Mungkorn in 2018. The actor then decided to go on a hiatus after his contract came to an end in 2019. He was on hiatus for two years.
In 2021, Apo returned to screen with the TV series KinnPorsche, which became a massive hit. Apo starred opposite Mile in the show.