Thai Star Apo Enjoys Massive Fan-following In India, Know All About KinnPorsche Actor

Apo made his debut as an actor with Sud Kaen Saen Rak. He went on an acting hiatus in 2019 and made a comeback with KinnPorsche in 2021.

Anjali Choudhury
Nattawin Wattanagitiphat
1/6
Image: @nnattawin/Instagram

Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, popularly known as Apo, is a Thai model and actor. He was born on February 24, 1994 and studied at Thammasat University. Later, he transferred to Rangsit University.

Nattawin Wattanagitiphat
2/6
Image: @nnattawin/Instagram

Apo made his debut as an actor with Sud Kaen Saen Rak. Before that, he signed a contract with Channel 3 as an actor.

Nattawin Wattanagitiphat
3/6
Image: @nnattawin/Instagram

Later, he also featured in a Thai series titled Luead Mungkorn in 2015. However, the actor rose to fame for his role in Sud Kaen Saen Rak.

Nattawin Wattanagitiphat
4/6
Image: @nnattawin/Instagram

Apo's last TV drama with Channel 3 was the show Chart Suer Pun Mungkorn in 2018. The actor then decided to go on a hiatus after his contract came to an end in 2019. He was on hiatus for two years. 

Nattawin Wattanagitiphat
5/6
Image: @nnattawin/Instagram

In 2021, Apo returned to screen with the TV series KinnPorsche, which became a massive hit. Apo starred opposite Mile in the show.

Nattawin Wattanagitiphat
6/6
Image: @nnattawin/Instagram

Apo also performed at concerts. In 2017, he performed with his Channel 3 artists in Love is the Air: Channel 3 Charity Concert. Again in 2022, he and Mile participated in the KinnPorsche World Tour.

