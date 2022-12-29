Korean Actor Cho Hye Jung's Body Transformation Leaves Fans Surprised

'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo' fame Cho Hye Jung's latest transformation has left netizens in shock. The actor, on Tuesday, shared a set of pictures of herself on Instagram. In the brand-new images, the actress looked unrecognizable as she sported a straightforward, preppy outfit that not only highlighted Jung's good looks but also her inherent beauty.

Netizens couldn't get enough of Hye Jung's makeover. Many expressed their good wishes for her in the next year, while remarking on how different she appeared from her most well-known part in 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.'

Fans also noticed that the actress has deleted all of her old posts from her Instagram feed, in addition to the startling shift. Many of her fans think that it represents the actress's fresh start.

Check out the post here:

About Cho Hye Jung

Cho Hye Jung played the role of Jung Nan Hee in the popular K-Drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo,' but then ostensibly quit acting after her father was accused of sexual harassment.