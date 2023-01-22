Korean Actor Na Chul, Star Of 'Weak Hero Class 1' And 'Vincenzo’, Dies Aged 36

Korean actor Na Chul died on January 21, Saturday. The actor was 36 years old and starred in many famous films in the Korean film industry. The Korean actor's sudden death has many fans in shock, while others express sadness over it.

As per All K-Pop, the actor died due to “exacerbated health issues.” Star News Korea added that the star had been undergoing treatment for his deteriorating health. The actor was in the headlines for his struggles with maintaining health.

Na Chul was known for his work in the famous series ‘Weak Hero Class 1’. In the show, Na Chul played the role of ‘Kim Gil Soo’ and earned the praise of many on social media for his performance. In the show, Na Chul’s character coerced many runaway teenagers into committing crimes for him, forever landing them in a heap of trouble.

Other notable appearances from Na Chul in television series include ‘Happiness’, ‘SBS’, ‘How to Distinguish Voices’, ‘Once Upon A Small Town’, and ‘Vincenzo’.

The star was also part of many films like ‘Tylenol’, ‘Tune In For Love’, ‘Sinkhole’ and ‘Extreme Job’.

Na Chul’s ‘Little Women’ co-star pays tribute

Actress Kim Go Eun, who worked with Na Chul on ‘Little Women’, took to Instagram to remember the actor and his life. She called him “the most wonderful actor”.

Sharing a couple of his pictures, the actress wrote, "The most wonderful actor Na Chul". She added ”The most wonderful person, father, husband, son, friend Na Chul."

Check out her post below:

Furthermore, the actress’ agency announced that they cancelled an airport fashion coverage of the star. She is likely to be present at the actor’s funeral, which is going to be held on January 23. As reported by The Republic Monitor, Yongsan-gu, Seoul's Soonchunhyang University funeral home attended the actor’s burial procession.