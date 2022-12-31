Korean Actors Lee Jong-suk, IU Are Dating? Here's What The 'Big Mouth' Actor's Agency Says

'Big Mouth' actor Lee Jong-suk's agency HighZium Studio confirmed that the actor is dating Lee Ji-eun, who is known by her stage name IU, on Saturday, December 31.

The management company released a press statement and said, "Lee Jong-suk and IU recently went from being close acquaintances to lovers, and they are now maintaining a serious relationship. Please cheer them on so that they can continue their beautiful relationship."

Earlier in the day, a Korean tabloid Dispatch reported that the two actors have been dating for around four months. The couple allegedly first met on "Inkigayo" 10 years ago, and over time, their friendship bloomed into love.

Dispatch also shared images of Lee Jong-suk and IU at the airport while they were travelling to and from Nagoya,Japan.

IU AND LEE JONGSUK OMG https://t.co/f4SwVnNXIQ pic.twitter.com/3su5iSPdNG — 'ㅅ' 📌 exo wts lfb ph (@mixieru_cb) December 31, 2022

According to media reports, IU and Lee Jong-suk celebrated Christmas together in Japan. The report goes so far as to say that Lee Jong-suk was responsible for organising the entire trip and included IU's brother as well.

Lee Jong-suk allegedly thanked IU in his acceptance speech

Recently, Lee Jong-suk won a Daesang award for his acting in 'Big Mouth' at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards. During his acceptance speech, he thanked an unnamed person which led K-netizens to speculate that this person might be IU.

After thanking his family and co-stars, the actor conveyed his gratitude to a person whose name he withheld. He said, "I had a lot of worries, fears, and anguish after completing my military service, but there was a person who helped me think positively and go in a good direction."

Lee Jong-suk continued, "I want to take this moment and say that I've liked you a lot for a long time, and I respect you so much. When I see that friend, I think that I should have worked harder and lived more diligently, and that I should be a good person."

On the work front, Jong-suk was last seen in the hit drama 'Big Mouth'. The programme received positive feedback from the viewers and is even acknowledged as one of the best dramas of 2022.

Image: Instagram/@jongsuk0206/@dlwlrma