Korean Boyband Tomorrow X Together Announce Dates For Second World Tour

South Korean boyband Tomorrow x Together will embark on their second world tour in March.

The band comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai -- announced their tour "Act: Sweet Mirage" on their official social media channels.

Dates announced so far include 21 shows across 13 cities worldwide.

The tour will begin in Seoul on March 25 with two consecutive days, followed by in Singapore on April 1 and in Taipei on April 5. The tour dates in Japan include April 14 and 15 in Osaka, 18 and 19 in Saitama, 25 and 26 in Kanagawa, as well as 29 and 30 in Aichi.

The band will also tour six cities of the US: Charlotte on May 6, Belmont Park on 9 and 10, Washington D.C. on 16, Duluth on 19 and 20, San Antonio on 23 and 24, and Los Angeles on 27.

Tomorrow x Together will release their 5th EP, 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' on January 27.