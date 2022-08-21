Last Updated:

Korean Star Lee Joon-gi Reacts To His Show 'Flower Of Evil's Indian Adaptation 'Duranga'; 'Happy To..'

Popular Korean actor Lee Joon-gi says he is happy about his hit show 'Flower of Evil' getting an Indian adaptation with 'Duranga'. Read on.

Lee Joon Gi

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LEEJOONGI


New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Popular Korean actor Lee Joon-gi says he is happy about his hit show "Flower of Evil" getting an Indian adaptation with "Duranga", starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami.

Lee, also known for K-dramas such as "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" and "Criminal Minds", took to Instagram on Saturday to send his best wishes to the team of "Duranga".

"Happy to see you (Indian) friends! Looking forward to it," Lee captioned the posters of "Flower of Evil" alongside "Duranga".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 배우 이준기 (@actor_jg)

"Flower of Evil", a Korean language suspense melodrama, also starred Moon Chae-won in the lead. The original series, which aired on the South Korean broadcaster tvN in 2020, is available in India on streamers Netflix and Viki.

"Duranga", currently streaming on ZEE5, follows Sammit (Devaiah) as the perfect man who is hiding a twisted past from his wife Ira, a super cop, played by Dhami.   The Hindi series is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan. It is showrun by Goldie Behl, who has co-produced the project via his Rose Audio Visuals along with Shradha Singh.

"Duranga" also stars Rajesh Khattar, Divya Sheth, Zakir Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Abhijit Khandkekar and Hera Mishra.

Lee is also known for films such as "The King and the Clown" and "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter". PTI RDS RDS RDS

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LEEJOONGI)

