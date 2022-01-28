Korean Star Lee Seung Gi Makes Generous Donation To Patients Undergoing Rehabilitation

South Korean actor Lee Seung Gi who is known for his stupendous acting skills, recently made a thoughtful donation to those in need. On January 27, the actor donated 100 million won (approximately $82,997) to Severance Hospital to help children and adolescents who are undergoing rehabilitation. The actor who was last seen in the drama Mouse has made such philanthropic moves in the past as well.

Earlier, In 2019, the actor gave 100 million won to purchase wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs, and posture correctors to 23 children and adolescents with spinal cord injuries. Followed by this, in 2020, Lee Seung Gi’s fan club AIREN also donated 10 million won (approximately $8,302) to patients at the same hospital undergoing rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries.

After making such a kind gesture, according to Korean publication Soompi, the actor spoke about the donation and said that he was really grateful when the children who got help through his last donation sent him letters after their treatment, and he thought he received much more than he gave. Further, he also sincerely expressed his gratitude to his fans who shared the same mind as him and joined his force for doing the noble deed.

Towards the end, he added that he hopes that the donation will be of at least a little bit of help so that children can live healthier and happier lives and achieve their dreams. Meanwhile, on the work front, currently, Seung Gi is busy starring on various variety programs such as SBS' Master in the House and Golf Battle: Birdie Buddies along with JTBC's Sing Again 2. He will also be joining the cast of SBS' Adults' Secret Counseling Center- Circle House, which premieres on February 3.

On the other hand, he is also in talks to feature in a new KBS drama about love and law. According to a report by the South Korean news outlet, Lee Seung Gi has received the offer to star in KBS2's new Monday-Tuesday drama, Love According to the Law. The plot of the series follows the journey of a landlord, who is a former prosecutor once known as the 'monster genius', and a lawyer, who is a former Miss Korea contestant. It will be helmed by director Lee Eun Jin and co-produced by Jidam Media, which worked on TV Chosun's Love (Ft. Marriage and Divorce) and KBS2's Doctor Prisoner and Higround, who has TV Chosun's Uncle under credits. The drama is slated to premiere in the month of August.

IMAGE: Instagram/leeseunggi.official