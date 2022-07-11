Korean Star Ryu Jun Yeol Poses Alongside Andrew Garfield At Wimbledon; Calls Him 'lovely'

The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final was filled with a trail of A-List celebrities as they witnessed an intense face-off between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. From Tom Hiddleston, Jason Statham, and Andrew Garfield to the royals, the evening was packed with the who's who of the entertainment industry. Among them was Reply 1988 actor Ryu Jun Yeol, who was seen interacting with the Spider-Man star and even striking a pose with him. Ryu lauded the 'lovely' Andrew Garfield as he shared a stunning picture of the duo via social media.

Korean star Ryu Jun Yeol strikes a pose with Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon

Taking to his Instagram story, Ryu Jun Yeol dropped a picture of him all smiles with Andrew. While Ryu looked uber-cool in a blue shirt and matching tie covered with a white blazer, Andrew was spotted in beige-coloured pants and blazer, with a striped shirt underneath. In the caption, the Korean actor mentioned, "My silver lake guy Lovely Andrew." Ryu was lucky enough to also catch up with Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise and get a selfie with him. Take a look.

Glimpses of Ryu Jun and Garfield's interaction amid the Wimbledon finale also surfaced on social media.

Not pictured: Andrew Garfield winking at me when I waved to him seconds before remembering to hit ‘record’ 🫠 pic.twitter.com/kBpmfqJnjV — Gila Pfeffer (hard ‘g’, rhymes with Mila (@Gilapfeffer) July 10, 2022

For the unversed, Ryu Jun Yeol became a household name with his stint in the TV series Reply 1988, which is reportedly the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. He also has films like The King, A Taxi Driver, Believer, Money, and The Battle: Roar to Victory among others to his credit.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the game with their son Prince George. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning as they enjoyed the event from the Royal Box. While Kate was dressed in a navy mid-length Alessandra Rich gown with white dots all over, William looked regal in a khaki-toned jacket, which was paired with a light blue shirt and black trousers.

📸 Kate, George e William agora em Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ehTqcMfdSW — Kate Middleton Brasil • Fansite (@middletonbrasil) July 10, 2022

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RYUSDB)