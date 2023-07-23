Lady Jane, Lim Hyun Tae Exchange Wedding Vows, First Photos From Ceremony Go Viral

Korean singer Jeon Ji-hye, popularly known as Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae tied the knot on July 22. They exchanged wedding vows in a lavish yet intimate wedding. After dating each for several years, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level.

3 things you need to know

Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae tied the knot after dating each other for seven years.

They are known for their roles in the web variety series Audition Truck.

Earlier, their wedding was scheduled for July. However, it got preponed to July.

Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae share first photos as man and wife

Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends, family members, and relatives. The couple's wedding photos, which have been widely circulated on social media captured the joyous occasion. After the photos went viral, the couple shared official wedding photos on social media.

The Korean singer looked stunning in a white bridal gown with a long trail. Hyun Tae, on the other hand, opted for a classic black tuxedo. His choice of attire perfectly complemented his wife's bridal ensemble. As a symbol of their union, the couple joyfully cut a four-tier wedding cake.

Captioning the photos on Instagram, Jane wrote, "To those who came a long way despite the bad weather. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. For all who stepped in, you made it a great wedding. It was a day that will remain vivid and precious in my memory. I will live well."

Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae preponed their wedding

In April, the news of Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae's impending nuptials was officially confirmed by their agency, Image9 Comms. This announcement sparked excitement among their fans, who eagerly anticipated the couple's special day. Originally scheduled for October, the couple's wedding date was moved forward due to Jane's father's health concerns. From their initial meeting on Audition Truck to their heartfelt commitment to each other, their journey has been filled with love and unwavering support.