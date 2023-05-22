Lee Da Hae, Se7en Go Skydiving; Enjoy Romantic Honeymoon In Switzerland

Lee Da Hae and Se7en tied the knot on May 6. Almost two weeks after their wedding, the couple is in Switzerland for their honeymoon. Recently, they shared their photos on social media.

Lee Da Hae shared a series of photos on Instagram. She was seen posing with her dog Heart Greaten amidst a picturesque view. She sported a pink shirt teamed with blue denim jeans and white sneakers. She completed her look with a white bucket hat. In another photo, she was seen posing in front of the snow-clad mountains. She looked pretty in a white T-shirt teamed with a green jacket and blue jeans. She completed her look with a pink bucket hat.

The third photo featured Se7en. The couple posed all smiles in the photo. In another snap, they could be seen posing with the Switzerland flag. While Lee Da Hae donned a pink puffed jacket and blue joggers, her husband opted for a denim-on-denim look. The last slide was a video wherein Se7en was seen preparing for a lunch date. He was cooking delicacies. Sharing the post, Da Hae wrote, "Swiss puree. Want to live here. #honeymoon." Take a look at the post below.

The idol also shared a series of photos from the romantic getaway on his Instagram handle. In the first photo, he was seen posing amidst snow-capped mountains. In another photo, he was seen enjoying the view. In the third photo, the couple looked at each other adorably. The fourth photo featured the time when they went skydiving. Sharing the photo, he wrote, " Feels like heaven." Take a look at the post below.

More about Lee Da Hae and Se7en's marriage

Lee Da Hae and Se7en got married in a lavish ceremony. They tied the knot after dating each other for eight years. Da Hae looked pretty in a white intricately embroidered gown with a long trail. On the other hand, Se7en sported a black tuxedo paired with a black bow tie. Their wedding was a star-studded affair with several celebrities including BigBang’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, 2NE1’s CL and Dara, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, Donghae, Leeteuk and Heechul in attendance.