Lee Da Hae, Se7en Share Dreamy Wedding Photos, Thank Guests Who 'cried' With Them

Lee Da Hae tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Choi Dong-wook, popularly known as Se7en on May 6. Recently, the couple shared dreamy photos from their wedding. They also thanked the people for being a part of the special occasion.

Lee Da Hae took to social media and shared a series of photos. In the first photo, the couple is seen posing amidst a picturesque view. The backdrop was covered with flowers. In the second photo, Se7en is seen proposing to the actress. In the third photo, they can be seen walking down the aisle. The fourth photo gives a glimpse of the bride's look.

The fifth photo shows Se7en jumping with joy after marrying his wife. The last photo was clicked when the singer was reading a romantic piece for his lady love. For the wedding, Dong-wook sported a black tuxedo teamed with a black bow-tie. On the other hand, Da-hae wore a white intricately embroidered gown with a long trail and a tiara.

Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "I was really grateful and happy to be able to post the wedding among the blessings of so many. I would like to sincerely thank everyone who congratulated me and the guests who cried and laughed with me in the restaurant. And we won't forget the loss and the rain drops of many people who worked hard for our wedding. Thank you once again."

Se7en also shared another set of images on his Instagram handle. In the first photo, he is seen planting a kiss on Lee Da-hae's cheeks. In the second photo, they can be seen looking at each other adorably. In another photo, the solo vocalist is seen holding his wife's hands. Sharing the post, he wrote, "The wedding was well done in such a great blessing. Thank you very much for all the congratulations."

More about Lee Da Hae and Se7en's relationship

Before tying the knot in a lavish ceremony, Lee Da Hae and Se7en dated each other for eight years. They began dating in 2016. Lee Da-hae shared that she wasn't fond of the singer at first but then started liking him eventually.