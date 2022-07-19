Lee Jung Jae To Kim Go Eun; Full List Of Winners Of Korea's 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards

The first-ever Blue Dragon Series Awards announced its winners on July 19, 2022. Organised by Sports Chosun, the awards show was held at Paradise City, Incheon, beginning at 7:00 p.m. KST. The event is the first award ceremony targeting streaming series content in South Korea.

Hosted by Jun Hyun-moo and Im Yoon-ah, the Blue Dragon Series Awards was broadcasted live through LG Uplus and Naver Now, while the red carpet event was hosted by famed South-Korean TV host Jaejae.

Winners Of The 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards 2022

The nominees were announced on July 6, 2022, and on Tuesday, the jury announced the winners which includes names like Lee Jung Jae, who won Best Actor for his performance in the global phenomenon Squid Game, while Kim Go Eun won Best Actress for her starring turn in the hit drama Yumi’s Cells. Check out the full list here:

Best Drama

D.P.

Best Actor

Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game)

Best Actress

Kim Go Eun (Yumi’s Cells)

Best Supporting Actor

Lee Hak Joo (Political Fever)

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Shin Rok (Hellbound)

Best Rookie Actor

Goo Kyo Hwan (D.P.)

Best Rookie Actress

Jung Ho Yeon (Squid Game)

TIRTIR Popularity Award

Jung Hae In

Han Hyo Joo

Kang Daniel

Lee Yong Jin

DKZ’s Jae-chan

Park Seoham

Best Variety Program

Transit Love

Best Male Entertainer

Kang Ho Dong (New Journey to the West Special: Spring Camp)

Best Female Entertainer

Celeb Five [Song Eun Yi, Ahn Young Mi, Shin Bong Sun, and Kim Shin Young] (Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain)

Best Rookie Male Entertainer

EXO’s Kai (New World)

Best Rookie Female Entertainer

Joo Hyun Young (SNL Korea)

Image: Instagram/@kim.goeun/@from_jjlee