Lee Jung Jae To Kim Go Eun; Full List Of Winners Of Korea's 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards

Image: Twitter/@Koreanupdates
The first-ever Blue Dragon Series Awards announced its winners on July 19, 2022. Organised by Sports Chosun, the awards show was held at Paradise City, Incheon, beginning at 7:00 p.m. KST. The event is the first award ceremony targeting streaming series content in South Korea.
Hosted by Jun Hyun-moo and Im Yoon-ah, the Blue Dragon Series Awards was broadcasted live through LG Uplus and Naver Now, while the red carpet event was hosted by famed South-Korean TV host Jaejae.
The nominees were announced on July 6, 2022, and on Tuesday, the jury announced the winners which includes names like Lee Jung Jae, who won Best Actor for his performance in the global phenomenon Squid Game, while Kim Go Eun won Best Actress for her starring turn in the hit drama Yumi’s Cells. Check out the full list here:
D.P.
Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game)
Kim Go Eun (Yumi’s Cells)
Lee Hak Joo (Political Fever)
Kim Shin Rok (Hellbound)
Goo Kyo Hwan (D.P.)
Jung Ho Yeon (Squid Game)
Jung Hae In
Han Hyo Joo
Kang Daniel
Lee Yong Jin
DKZ’s Jae-chan
Park Seoham
Transit Love
Kang Ho Dong (New Journey to the West Special: Spring Camp)
Celeb Five [Song Eun Yi, Ahn Young Mi, Shin Bong Sun, and Kim Shin Young] (Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain)
EXO’s Kai (New World)
Joo Hyun Young (SNL Korea)