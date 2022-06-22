Last Updated:

Lee Min-ho Birthday: Mowgli-themed Cake To Room Full Of Gifts, Here's How Actor Celebrated

South Korean actor Lee Min Ho turned 34. Take a look inside his birthday bash including a Mowgli-themed birthday cake, balloons and gift hampers.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Lee Min-ho birthday
1/7
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho rang in his 34th birthday on June 22, 2022. 

Lee Min-ho birthday
2/7
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho

The actor is known for his shows like 'Boys Over Flowers', 'Pachinko', 'The Heirs', 'Legends of the Blue Sea' and more. 

Lee Min-ho birthday
3/7
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho

He took to his social media to share a glimpse into his birthday celebration. 

Lee Min-ho birthday
4/7
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho

Sporting an all-black attire, the actor stood in the middle of myriads of gifts. 

Lee Min-ho birthday
5/7
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho

With balloons, soft toys and big gift hampers, Lee Min-ho was showered with love and blessings on his birthday. 

Lee Min-ho birthday
6/7
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho

He also celebrated the occasion with a Mowgli-themed cake which also included dinosaurs. 

Lee Min-ho birthday
7/7
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho

On the professional front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming series titled 'Ask the Stars'.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: lee min-ho, boys over flowers, south korean
COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Red Velvet's Joy to BLACKPINK's Jennie, Korean girl band members' top brand value rankings

Red Velvet's Joy to BLACKPINK's Jennie, Korean girl band members' top brand value rankings
Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday: 'Hey Sinamika' actor's collection of sarees for every occasion

Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday: 'Hey Sinamika' actor's collection of sarees for every occasion
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com