Lee Min-ho Birthday: Reasons Why Korean Actor Is Known As 'first-crush' Of K-drama Stans

If you know about the fantastical fictional world of South Korean drama then chances are you may have heard of Lee Min-ho. If you have already sunk deeper into the dreamy quicksand of K-dramas, then it is a high possibility that you have already fallen in love with him.

Touted as one of the most sought-after actors in the country, the 34-year-old is known as the first crush of every person that enters through the gates of K-dramas. From Boys Over Flowers to The King: Eternal Monarch, the actor has redefined his image as an actor but has remained consistent in stealing the hearts of the audience. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at the dramas that prove that Lee Min-ho has been the first crush of every K-drama stan.

1. Boys Over Flowers

Considered the OG series, Lee Min-ho headlined Boys Over Flowers is responsible for introducing millions of fans across the world to K-dramas. Released in 2009, the drama also featured Ku Hye-sun, Kim Hyun-joong, Kim Bum and more. The drama not only spearheaded the High School series genre in the community but also pioneered the Korean Wave worldwide. The story follows a poor girl falling in love with one of the elite and richest students in the school.

2. City Hunter

Lee Min-ho transformed into an action hero for the 2011 hit series City Hunter. Also starring Park Min‑young, the drama is based on the popular Japanese manga of the same name. The story follows Lee Yun-seong who embarks on a mission to avenge the death of his father.

3. The Heirs

The 34-year-old brought back memories from 2009 by starring in the popular drama The Heirs opposite Park Shin-hye. Also known as The Inheritors, the drama captured the attention of the fans for its flashy production as it followed the story of a poor girl getting entangled in a love triangle between two richest boys of an elite school.

4. The Legend of the Blue Sea

Complimented for its complex storyline, The Legend of the Blue Sea was a huge success worldwide. Starring Min ho and Jun Ji-hyun in the lead role, the reincarnation-based drama followed the story of a mermaid meeting a con artist and falling in love with him. It is one of the most beloved Lee Min Ho K-dramas.

5. The King: Eternal Monarch

Commended for his tall frame and elegant looks, Lee Min Ho exuded royalty in the 2020 hit drama The King: Eternal Monarch opposite Kim Go-eun. The series was lauded for its complex storyline executed with ease coupled with an exceptional performance from the cast. It also became one of the most popular Korean drama series on Netflix in India.

6. Pachinko

Lee Min-ho proved his mettle in acting with the latest Apple TV+ series Pachinko. Playing the role of Koh Hansu, he had to master three languages for the challenging role. The series also featured Youn Yuh-jung, Soji Arai, Jin Ha and more.

