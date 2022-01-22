Lee Min Ho Opts Unique Way To Congratulate 'Heirs' Co-star Park Shin Hye On Her Wedding

South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon tied the knot on Saturday after dating for almost five years. The wedding private event and was attended by their family and a few close friends from the industry. Park Shin Hye's Heirs co-star Lee Min Ho also attended the wedding and took to his Instagram and congratulated the couple in his own quirky way.

Longtime couple Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon tied the knot on January 22 in a fairytale wedding. Shin Hye's Heirs co-star Lee Min Ho also attended the wedding and took his Instagram to wish them. As he congratulated the couple he also shared the wedding invite that Park Shin Hye sent and him and instead of his name, the invite was addressed to Kim Tan, Min Ho's character from Heirs.

The actor also shared a selfie of him looking dashing in a suit as he attended the wedding ceremony. As he shared the picture she wrote, "Do I congratulate you?", parodying his famous line "Do I like you?" from the superhit Korean drama.

Park Shin Hye's agency SALT Entertainment shared official pre-wedding photos of the couple on their Instagram handle. Sharing the photos they wrote, "Today, actor Park Shin Hye will be marrying actor Choi Tae Joon. We express our deepest gratitude to all the people who have loved Park Shin Hye and wished good luck to her. Park Shin Hye will work hard to show a good image in the future as well. Please send your warm support to her. Thank you."

Meanwhile, the couple announced their wedding in 2021 via a handwritten letter shared in their fan cafes and also shared that they were expecting their first child together. Park Shin Hye's letter read, "I am getting married to the person I have been in a relationship with for a long time. He has been a source of support for a long time and embraced all of the shortcomings of the person Park Shin Hye, and I would like to begin a life as a married couple with him. And though I am cautious to say this as it is very early on, I was blessed with a baby. I wanted to tell you before anyone else. I will show you a positive side after I start a family as well."

Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho/@salt_ent