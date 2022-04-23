Lee Min Ho Talks About 'challenging' Task Of Speaking Three Languages In 'Pachinko'

Touted as one of the biggest stars in the South Korean entertainment industry, actor Lee Min Ho stepped into Hollywood with the Apple TV+ series Pachinko. Based on Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel of the same name, the series shows the plight of a Korean immigrant family whilst traversing through different cities and eras. The 34-year-old plays the role of Hansu, a powerful character with a story that is yet to be unveiled.

While the actor's oeuvre covers a number of genres providing him with an excellent resume in the industry, the Apple+ series venture posed a few challenges for the seasoned actor. One of which was speaking in three languages. Talking about the same, Lee Min Ho got candid about 'the most challenging part' about playing Hansu in Pachinko.

Lee Min Ho on speaking three different languages in 'Pachinko'

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Boys Over Flowers actor admitted that speaking in three languages was 'quite challenging'. However, the actor had a unique approach to the challenge that enhanced his portrayal of Hansu. He said, ''I figured that Hansu would not be fluent either since he is in the early stage of learning those languages, so it wasn’t too pressuring.''

Furthermore, he revealed 'the most challenging part' about stepping into the shoes of Hansu. He said, ''The most challenging part was the portrayal of an energetic young boy. I wanted to portray this young boy whose eyes are glistening with curiosity and aspirations, but it was not an easy task.''

More on Lee Min Ho in Pachinko

Ahead of the series' release on March 25, 2022, Lee Min Ho shared a small clip wherein he talked about how he prepared for the role. In the video, he said, ''I had less time to prepare for this role than I typically do. So by the time filming began, I was pretty worried about how I would perform. This character Hansu is both good and evil. He is a man who has to choose evil and live as a bad man in order to survive,'' He added, ''I wanted to show a different side of myself and also my own version of Koh Hansu."

Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho/kdramanews