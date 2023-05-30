Lee Seung Gi's Agency Hints At A 'new Start' After He Deletes All Instagram Posts

Korean actor-singer Lee Seung Gi recently caught the attention of his fans by completely clearing out his Instagram account. On May 30, the actor surprised his followers by removing all his pictures, videos, and even his profile photo. This unexpected move left social media users and fans concerned about his well-being.

He had been actively using Instagram before his sudden disappearance from the platform. In April, he had shared the joyous news of his marriage to his long-time girlfriend, Lee Da In, through his social media account. Given his frequent updates, the complete deletion of all his posts left fans puzzled and worried. It's worth noting that he has an impressive following of 4.4 million on Instagram.

Fans react to Lee Seung Gi clearing Instagram profile

Then his fans took to Twitter to express their concern for the actor. Some mentioned that his account might have gotten hacked and asked Instagram to investigate the same. On the other hand, some other fans were worried about his well-being.

Lee Seung Gi's agency clarifies

Soon after the Instagram account became a matter of social media discussion, the singer’s agency had to react. His agency Human Made issued a statement in which they clarified that his account is not hacked and that he has no other intention of clearing his account. The agency also mentioned that an update from his Instagram account will soon happen and for now he has just done a ‘cleanup for a new start’.

Statement given by Lee Seung Gi's agency has been circulating on Twitter. The agency clarified that the actor's account has not been hacked. Image source: @eyaaaaful87/Twitter.

Lee Seung Gi on his relationship with Lee Da In

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on April 9. In an episode of Brother's Ramen aired on May 29, the singer revealed how she proposed to his wife. Though the visuals shown in the video were recorded before the actual wedding, he can be seen discussing with Kang Ho Dong and Bae In Hyuk, about how Lee Da In and him want the same things in life and therefore have decided to get married.