Lee Seung Gi Breaks Silence Over Breakup Rumours With Lee Da In; 'I'm Finally Opening Up'

Actors Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In were reported to be dating each other in May last year. The duo have been low-key about their relationship and seldom spoke about their bond in public. However, in the past few days, Seung Gi and Da In were embroiled in break up rumours.

Responding to the rumours, the Vagabond actor issued a statement addressing his fans. He apologized for unintentionally hurting his fans and broke his since over his relationship status with Lee Da In.

Lee Seung Gi on break up rumours with Lee Da In

As per a report from Soompi, the 35-year-old actor took to his official website to issue a statement addressing the breakup rumours. He refuted the breakup rumours and wrote, ''I think our (Lee Seung Gi and the fans) past year has been one where we hurt each other and lacked communication, so after much consideration, I am finally opening up,''

The actor further spoke about the reason for maintaining silence for the past few days by writing, ''The first reason why I didn’t talk much in the midst of all the commotion was that I believed that my thoughts would not be clearly conveyed with emotional words,'' he continued. I thought by doing that, there would only be greater misunderstandings and wounds.'

Furthermore, Seungi Gi admitted being wary of putting out a statement that would be used with ill intentions resulting in distorted rumours and news. ''So I hope you understand why I’ve been silent, despite some of you asking me to clarify my position,'' he added.

''There have been no changes in my stance or affairs since last year’s dating news. I didn’t comment further on that part, and I didn’t feel much need for it. I’m sorry if you were upset about this, and I want to comfort all of you. Please blame me for my flaws, and I ask for your understanding,'' Lee Seungi Gi concluded.

On the other hand, Lee Da In is yet to address the rumours. Last year, Da In's agency confirmed the actors' relationship by writing, ''After checking with Lee Da In herself, Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi started meeting as co-workers in the industry around five or six months ago, grew feelings, and are carefully getting to know each other. We ask for you to send them your support and affection so the two can continue meeting each other well''.

Image: Instagram/@leeseunggi.official/xx__dain