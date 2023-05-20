Last Updated:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese Attend Cannes 2023 Red Carpet

Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at Cannes 2023 on the fifth day of the film festival.

Niharika Sanjeeiv
Killers of the Flower Moon
1/7
Image: Festivaldecannes/Instagram

The team of Killers of the Flower Moon - Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet ahead of the premiere.

Killers of the Flower Moon
2/7
Image: 21MetGala/Twitter

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro posed for the cameras at the iconic red steps. 

Killers of the Flower Moon
3/7
Image: 21MetGala/Twitter

Martin Scorsese at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. He is returning to the film festival after 47 years. 

Killers of the Flower Moon
4/7
Image: Festivaldecannes/Instagram

For Killers of the Flower Moon Cannes premiere, Leonardo DiCaprio arrived in a black tuxedo.

Killers of the Flower Moon
5/7
Image: 21MetGala/Twitter

Jesse Plemons and his wife Kirsten Dunst pose together at Cannes red carpet as they arrive for Killers of the Flower Moon screening.

Killers of the Flower Moon
6/7
Image: Festivaldecannes/Instagram

Martin Scorsese looks happily at Leonardo DiCaprio. 

Killers of the Flower Moon
7/7
Image: Festivaldecannes/Instagram

Meet the star-cast of Killers of the Flower Moon. 

