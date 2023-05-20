Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese Attend Cannes 2023 Red Carpet

Quick links:
The team of Killers of the Flower Moon - Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet ahead of the premiere.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro posed for the cameras at the iconic red steps.
Martin Scorsese at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. He is returning to the film festival after 47 years.
Jesse Plemons and his wife Kirsten Dunst pose together at Cannes red carpet as they arrive for Killers of the Flower Moon screening.