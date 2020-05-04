Love Island Summer Edition Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; ITV Releases A Statement

The hit British show Love Island has been cancelled and its summer edition will not be shot. The broadcaster for the show ITV has reportedly pulled the plug on this year’s edition of Love Island. It has been cancelled due to concerns regarding coronavirus. Here is what the director of ITV had to say about the show being cancelled.

Love Island summer edition cancelled

A statement on Series 7 of #LoveIsland https://t.co/WNwRJ5OdOo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 4, 2020

Kevin Lygo the director of television at ITV came out on Monday, May 5, 2020, and expressed that they as a broadcaster have tried all the ways in which Love Island can be shot but it is getting logistically not possible to produce the show. He also added that the show will not be able to shoot as their priority is the wellbeing of everyone involved and the safeguarding of their cast and crew.

Kevin also added that if the circumstances were normal, then the cast and the crew would have been preparing for the show. He added that they would have travelled to the location in Mallorca to get a villa and start working on the production aspect of the show. He then added that it is not possible now due to the outbreak. He then expressed that they are sorry as they will not be able to make Love Island this time. He also added that safety is their prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.

It was also reported that ITV will be seen moving ahead with its new winter edition of Love Island. The winter edition of the show was launched in January and is shooting in South Africa. It is reported that the winter edition will be getting a lot of attractions as the summer edition of Love Island will not be airing. It was reported that Love Island is ITV's biggest show and it was reported that the top officials at ITV were planning on a U.K. version of the Mallorca-set show and also had planned to delay the shoot to get an August or September broadcast.

