'Lovers Of The Red Sky' Star Gong Myung’s Agency Shares His Military Enlistment Date

South Korean actor Gong Myung will be enlisting in the military before the end of this year, reported Soompi. On Tuesday, actor Gong Myung’s agency Saram Entertainment released an official statement regarding the actor’s military enlistment date. The agency revealed that the K-drama actor will be enlisting in the military on December 14 as an 'active-duty soldier' and will complete his duty as a citizen of the Republic of Korea. Scroll down to read more.

Gong Myung's agency releases statement about his military enlistment

According to a report published by the entertainment website, Gong Myung's agency Saram Entertainment dropped an official statement about the actor's military enlistment. The actor will join the army before the end of this year and complete his duty as a citizen of the Republic of Korea. The statement roughly translates:

Hello. This is Saram Entertainment. Our agency’s actor Gong Myung will be enlisting in the military on December 14 as an active-duty soldier. We ask for your warm support for Gong Myung, who will return after dutifully completing the military service given to him as a citizen of South Korea. For the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, the location and time of his enlistment will be carried out in private. We ask for your understanding. Thank you.

Born in the year 1994, Gong Myung made his acting debut with 2013's released web drama titled After School: Lucky or Not. Since then, he has appeared in various dramas like tvN’s Drinking Solo, JTBC’s Melo Is My Nature, and SBS’s sageuk titled Lovers of the Red Sky along with Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung. He has also featured in the Korean film Extreme Job. The actor is currently seen as the newest maknae in the tvN variety show titled House on Wheels 3. The actor is known for his performance in K-dramas such as Be Melodramatic, Revolutionary Love, The Bride Habaek among others.

Gong Myung is also the older brother of NCT's Doyoung as the duo has continued to show immense support for each other's work. They have remained an ideal sibling pair in the South Korean industry.

(Image: Instagram/@0myoung_0526)