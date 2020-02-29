Is Magnum P. I. Cancelled? Learn About The Fate Of Thomas Magnum Here

Magnum P.I. is a TV series by CBS that has run for two seasons. The show stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill in lead roles. Fans were eagerly wondering, "Is Magnum P.I. renewed?" and the show was renewed for its second season last year. However, the Magnum P.I schedule changed. Its airing was shifted from Mondays to Thursdays, as per an article on an entertainment site.

Is Magnum P. I. cancelled?

The season two ratings of the show were less than the season one ratings. According to the article, it is just on an average of 0.64 ratings in the 18-49 demographic and 6.53 million viewers. This means that the second season is down by 28% in the demo and up by 9% in viewership.

Is Magnum P.I. coming back?

The renewal of Magnum P. I. for season three depends on the fact that the ratings are good. It will be interesting to see whether this reboot will see its next season. The original series had gone up to 8 seasons.

The first season of the show aired in the year 2018. The show was the reboot of the 1980s show with the same name. Magnum P. I. follows the story of Thomas Magnum, who is played by Jay Hernandez. He is a former Navy SEAL who becomes a private investigator as he repurposes his military skills. Thomas also works as a security consultant at Robin's Nest to supplement his P. I. business. He also lives there is a guest cottage. He is accompanied by Juliet Higgins, played by Perdita Weeks, who is a commanding disavowed MI:6 agent. She helps Magnum stay in line. He also has some trusted friends with him, namely chopper pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin (Hill) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Knighton), a former Marine door-gunner who now runs a nightclub.

Image Source: Magnum P. I. Instagram

