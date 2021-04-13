Marathi Film 'Puglya' Bags Best Foreign Feature At Moscow International Film Festival

Marathi film Puglya has won the Best Foreign Language Feature at the Moscow International Film Festival 2021. The film portrays various emotions of children. Talking about the film, the director Vinod Sam Peter revealed, “Pulgya is a story that revolves around a pug and two boys, Rushab and Datta, who are around 10 years old. When a Pug dog comes into the life of two boys, one from the city and one from the village, its impact on their lives is shown in Puglya. The film shows the innocence and simplicity of the kids.”

Director Vinod Sam Peter said, "I feel immense joy when I see that the story is receiving such a great response. Winning at Moscow International Film Festival is a great deal of pride for me and the team."

The multi-talented filmmaker, who also wrote the screenplay further added, "When Dr. Sunil came up with the story for a short film, I thought that it was more apt as a feature. I am ambivalent towards dogs but I realised that it has an international appeal. Globally people are drawn to dogs and children. The film embodies and revolves completely around their world that is marked by affection and values."

The movie swept the topmost honours at the World Premiere Film Awards in California and some of the awards have been bagged by Ganesh Shelke for Best Actor, and Punam Chandorkar won Best Actress including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Music Score for Santhosh Chandran at Los Angeles’ World Premiere Film Awards. The film has also won Best Film, Best Director, and Best Cinematography awards at other International Film Festivals.

Puglya has competed in various International Film competitions to name a few London, Italy, Sweden, Australia, Philippines, Turkey, Iran, Argentina, Lebanon, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Spain, Philippines, Israel, USA, Canada, etc. Puglya has been produced and directed by Vinod Sam Peter under the banner Abraham Films.

The cast and the entire team of Pulgya are eagerly waiting for it to be released here in India, and are hoping that they will receive love and encouragement from the audience.