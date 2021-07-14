MasterChef Australia Season 13: Indian-origin Justin Narayan Bags Trophy, Wins Cash Prize

MasterChef Australia Season 13 winner, Justin Narayan, is an Indian-origin and youth Pastor based out of Perth in West Australia with Fijian and Indian ancestry. Bagging the top position in one of the most celebrated cookery shows, Justin made everyone proud while he clung to the trophy after defeating two finalists Bangladesh-origin Kishwar Chowdhary and New South Wales native Pete Campbell on Tuesday, July 13.

The news of Justin's victory was announced on the official Twitter handle of MasterChef Australia wherein they shared multiple clips from the finale episode of the show.

One of the posts read, "We think it's safe to say Justin Narayan's mind is blown right now." While Justin described the win as a "surreal feeling". He said in one of the clips, " Huge thanks to the judges and other contestants. It was the best experience of my life.

In an InstagramTV video, a jubilant Justin says, "it's gonna take a while to sink in."

Given the enormous viewership of popular MasterChef Australia, the show demands no introduction; in terms of reward, Justin Narayan took home prize money of USD 250,000 (Rs 1.86 crore approximately) along with the MasterChef title and the trophy.

Taking to his unofficial account on Instagram, Justin shared, "Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you will surprise yourself. Whoever's reading this I love you."

MasterChef Australia Season 13 grand finale

As part of the final challenge during the grand finale of the most popular MasterChef Australia, the three finalists had to recreate two of Australian chef Peter Gilmore's dishes- shaved southern squid with koji butter and shiitake custard and a golden crackle. Interestingly, known as a risk-taker and versatile Narayan bagged a perfect score of 40/40 for the first dish.

The latest season also featured another Indian contestant Depinder Chhibber's commendable culinary skills. A pharmacist by profession, she hails from Delhi. She had received judges' acclaim for bringing Indian flavours to MasterChef. Indian dishes have found a hot spot on international platforms and cookery shows too.

Depinder had not only earned praises from judges Andy Allen, Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong after she presented her dishes but they said, "I think Indian dishes have always been super prevalent on MasterChef but I think this year you've got two superstars like Depinder and Kishwar (finalist), who time after time are smashing challenges and they're bringing complex Indian dishes and Indian curries that are just perfect."

Also, earlier another Indian descent, Sashi Cheliah, had grabbed the title in 2018. Now, he owns a restaurant Gaja in his hometown of Adelaide.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.