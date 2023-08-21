Melting Me Softly Actor Shim Hyung Tak Ties The Knot With Hirai Saya For A Second Time

Korean actor Shim Hyung Tak got married to his longtime partner Hirai Saya for a second time on Sunday, August 20. The couple had earlier exchanged solemn vows on July 8. Reportedly, Shim Hyung Tak and his Japanese wife Hirai Saya have an age gap of 18 years.

3 things you need to know:

Shim Hyung Tak and Hirai Saya had two wedding ceremonies.

The newly married couple met 4 years ago in Japan.

While Shim Hyung Tak is known for his work in Melting Me Softly, Hirai Saya is popular for her resemblance to BTS icon Jungkook.

Newlyweds look elegant as bride and groom

Shim Hyung Tak’s agency Alomalo Humain Entertainment recently shared several pictures from the wedding ceremony featuring the newlyweds looking elegant as bride and groom dressed in a white wedding outfit featuring embellishments and a black suit respectively. Take a look:

The couple met 4 years ago in Japan

Shim Hyung Tak and Hirai Saya's first wedding ceremony was held in Japan near Mount Fuji, while the second took place in Seoul on Sunday, August 20. The newly married couple reportedly met 4 years ago in Japan, where Shim Hyung Tak was visiting for one of his film shoots. Speaking about his wedding, Shim Hyung Tak was quoted by the Korean entertainment portal Soompi as saying, "I am beyond happy to have wise and lovely Saya as my wife. After the last tears I shed at the wedding in Korea, I will stop crying and become a strong husband for Saya and our family. I promise to protect my wife for the rest of my life.”

Actor Jun Hyun Moo hosted Shim Hyung Tak and Hirai Saya's second wedding ceremony while famous comedian Moon Se Yoon emceed the event. The wedding song was performed by singer duo Shin Sung and Lee Seung Chul, who had earlier featured with Shim Hyung Tak on the series Groom’s Class.