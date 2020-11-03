Mexico's Jalisco Region Governor Launches A New Plan To Help 'Jallywood' Rise

The Mexican region of Jalisco is in the making to become the production capital of Latin America, 'Jallywood', reports Variety. Jalisco governor Ernesto Alfaro also talked a bit about this ambitious plan in his press conference and his attempt towards launching a new state film law. Read ahead to know more about what the governor said and more about 'Jallywood' plans.

Ernesto Alfaro started off by mentioning that he wanted to send 'a clear message' that he planned to 'direct more resources towards the state’s audiovisual industry'. He also added that this would happen with or without the help of the federal government and even if the federal government apposed it, the governor would go ahead with his plan. The governor seemed very keen that no forces from the government side would stop his attempt at helping the audiovisual industry.

The governor further heavily criticised the government's decision to cut funding to support the many industries in which Mexico’s audiovisual sector was one. He added in his press conference that if there was any corruption, he planned to 'clean it up'. He also mentioned that corruption would this time be ' penalized' and not swept under the carpet.

Rodolfo Guzman, Jalisco's film commissioner, added that he planned to push the government to relook into tax incentives that could be provided to the industry. He also added that he wanted all states of Mexico to 'benefit from nationwide film incentives'. There is a lot of talk about how the government actually plans to help the industry out with many titans of the industry standing up to give their opinions.

About the law

There are other objectives that the film law would accomplish like - the regulation of planning, development and advancement of many audiovisual projects. It would also try to establish an archive where films could be kept and help improve the coordination between central and state government authorities with other business firms that would in end help the audiovisual industry.

The Jalisco Film Commission has recently also introduced a scheme in which local scripts and screenplays will be granted $100,000 pesos each after selection. The announcement will be made at Guadalajara Int'l Film Festival's annual Los Angeles event, FICG in LA, in December. This would also help many artists.

