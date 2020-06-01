Michael Angelis, Voice Behind 'Thomas The Tank Engine', Dies; Netizens Pay Condolences

Veteran actor Michael Angelis, who narrated the popular animated children's series "Thomas The Tank Engine", has died at the age of 76. According to Deadline, the British actor passed away at home in the presence of his wife Jennifer Khalastchi. The cause of death was not given.

Angelis succeeded Beatles icon Ringo Starr to feature as the narrator of the UK version of "Thomas the Tank Engine And Friends" in 1991. He went on to narrate 13 series of the popular TV show till 2012. The name of the program was later shortened to "Thomas and Friends".

Angelis also narrated two episodes of season six and four episodes of season seven of the US take of the show. On the film front, he lent his voice to titles like "Thomas & Friends: Hero of the Rails", "Misty Island Rescue" and "Thomas & Friends: Days of the Diesels". The actor also starred in a TV drama "September Song" and mini-series "GBH". Angelis was previously married to "Coronation Street" actor Helen Worth from 1991 to 2001.

Netizens React

Today we acknowledge a really terrible loss for the fandom. Michael Angelis was exceptionally loved by all who grew up with Thomas. He may not have been a favorite but this man has earned my utter most respect throughout the years. Let us comeback together and celebrate - pic.twitter.com/b5we9jJ3R6 — Tay (@TayShazay) May 30, 2020

RIP Michael Angelis who starred in Boys from the Blackstuff, a brutally honest depiction of joblessness and despair in 80s Liverpool. He was a brilliant actor who portrayed characters from Liverpool with a warmth and an honesty at a time when the city was much maligned. pic.twitter.com/M5fNPFFcTh — Scarred for Life (@ScarredForLife2) May 31, 2020

Thomas the Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies at 68.



Thanks for being part of my childhood. pic.twitter.com/wQC6xaSAqM — Darren (@EastieOaks) May 31, 2020

RIP Michael Angelis

Yes, he was the narrator of Thomas The Tank Engine but he was more importantly Chrissie, the heart & soul of Boys From The Blackstuff, whose dignity is slowly stripped away from him because of unemployment. Seen here with Julie Walters as his wife, Angie. pic.twitter.com/OaDsIqwJlL — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@andyeduardo77) May 30, 2020

Actor Michael Angelis, best known for Boys from the Black Stuff, G.B.H and the former UK narrator of the British children's television series Thomas and Friends from 1991 to 2012 has died aged 76 pic.twitter.com/r1VOpKOWOQ — Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) May 30, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

