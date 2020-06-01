Last Updated:

Michael Angelis, Voice Behind 'Thomas The Tank Engine', Dies; Netizens Pay Condolences

Veteran actor Michael Angelis, who narrated popular animated children's series 'Thomas The Tank Engine', has died at the age of 76. Netizens pay their respects

Written By
Digital Desk
Michael Angelis

Veteran actor Michael Angelis, who narrated the popular animated children's series "Thomas The Tank Engine", has died at the age of 76. According to Deadline, the British actor passed away at home in the presence of his wife Jennifer Khalastchi. The cause of death was not given.

Angelis succeeded Beatles icon Ringo Starr to feature as the narrator of the UK version of "Thomas the Tank Engine And Friends" in 1991. He went on to narrate 13 series of the popular TV show till 2012. The name of the program was later shortened to "Thomas and Friends".

Angelis also narrated two episodes of season six and four episodes of season seven of the US take of the show.  On the film front, he lent his voice to titles like "Thomas & Friends: Hero of the Rails", "Misty Island Rescue" and "Thomas & Friends: Days of the Diesels". The actor also starred in a TV drama "September Song" and mini-series "GBH". Angelis was previously married to "Coronation Street" actor Helen Worth from 1991 to 2001.

Netizens React

(with PTI inputs) 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all