'Minari' Actor Han Ye Ri Secretly Tied The Knot Earlier This Year; Agency Issues Statement

South Korean actor Han Ye Ri secretly tied the knot with her non-celebrity partner in an intimate wedding earlier this year. The actor gained popularity through her roles in K-dramas like Age of Youth, Nokdu Flower, My Unfamiliar Family and more. She shot to international fame after her role in the 2020 drama film Minari.

The Lee Isaac Chung directorial earned six Oscar nominations out of which veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung took home the award for Best Supporting Actress. The film also featured Steven Yeun, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho and more.

Han Ye Ri ties the knot with her partner

As per a report from Soompi, Ye Ri's agency Saram Entertainment issued a statement to announce the jovial news to her fans. ''Actress Han Ye Ri, who has met a special person, exchanged marriage vows based on deep trust and affection,'' the statement read. They also revealed that the couple decided on a simple and intimate wedding ceremony taking into account the current 'difficult state'.

The statement further read, ''At the beginning of this year, taking into account the difficult current state, the two had a simple meal that served as a meeting between the families of the bride and groom in a location in Seoul, and they vowed to be lifelong companions without a separate wedding ceremony.''

Although the agency did not reveal the identity of Ye Ri's partner, they informed the fans that he was a non-celebrity and requested respect for the couple's privacy for the same. ''Furthermore, as actress Han Ye Ri’s spouse is a non-celebrity, we respectfully request that you please refrain from having excessive interest in his personal information.''

It was not long before fans started pouring in congratulatory wishes for the actor. One fan dropped a comment on her recent Instagram post by writing, ''Congratulations to our yeri. I'm very happy for you. best wishes for you.''

Meanwhile, after Minari, Han Ye Ri went on to appear in popular K-dramas like My Unfamiliar Family and Hometown. She also did a cameo as a patient in the series Doom at Your Service starring Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk last year.

Image: Instagram/@hanyeri_official