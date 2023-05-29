Model Mahlagha Jaberi Wears Outfit With Noose Around Her Neck At Cannes; Here's Why

Cannes 2023 red carpet is one of the most powerful tools that can be used to send a message on the global stage and Mahlagha Jaberi did just that. Widely known as the lookalike of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Iranian model took on the red carpet at Cannes 2023 on May 26. Mahlagha Jaberi turned heads on the red carpet in an outfit that represented a noose, denoting the ongoing protests in Iran.

Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi has always been vocal about her political views and has taken centre stage in people’s protests. Be it the anti-hijab protest or the current protest against death penalties, the model has always used her platforms to voice dissent. Recently, she attended the Cannes film festival and made it a point to feature the Iranian struggles in the global spotlight.

To show her support for the people of Iran, Mahlagha Jaberi walked the red carpet in a black dress with a halter neck that represented a noose. The noose, used as the neck, was used to denote the increase in death penalties in the country. Netizens are hailing the model for her move.

Iranian people protest police execution

In lieu of the increasing death in police custody, there is an increase in civil unrest in Iran. The protests first began in September 2022 when Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl was arrested by the police for wearing the hijab ‘improperly’. The 22-year-old was kept in police custody, where she lost her life. This erupted protests in several cities of the country, first against the mandatory hijab rules and later on police brutality.

Putting the Cannes red carpet to use

While films take the centrestage at Cannes Film Festival, in recent years, the red carpet is not limited to the talkies. Models, actors, influencers, politicians and other people from all walks of life have used the red carpet to stage protests and bring burning issues into the limelight at Cannes 2023. Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett have all used the Cannes red carpet to show their support for popular movements.

Natalie Portman used the stage of her May December press conference to voice the differences in the way men and women are expected to dress on the red carpet. Jennifer Lawrence also gave a subtle nod to the unfair fashion rules by ditching high heels for flip-flops on the coveted red carpet. Cate Blanchett used the Cannes film festival to demonstrate her solidarity with Iranian women by walking the red carpet barefoot.