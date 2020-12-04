Model Salma Al-Shimi Arrested For Doing A Photoshoot Near An Egyptian Pyramid; Read More

In Egypt, in the past, many influencers and models have been arrested for clicking pictures that were deemed offensive by the locals. Recently, according to The Indian Express, model Salma Al-Shimi faced a similar issue while she was getting clicked by a photographer. The local police first arrested the photographer and later Salma. Read further to know what happened in detail.

Model Salma Al-Shimi arrested for doing photoshoot near an Egyptian pyramid

Model and influencer Salma Al-Shimi earlier this week was seen clicking photos in front of the pyramid of Djoser, outside Cairo. She shared the photos on her social media after which the Egyptian police arrested the photographer who clicked her pictures. A few hours later, Salma was arrested too for clicking and sharing those pictures.

In Salma Al-Shimi's photos, she was dressed in an Egyptian costume and was being captured by photographer Houssa Mohammed. The two were arrested on November 30, however, they received bail soon after.

The reason why Salma and her photographer were arrested was that they were shooting without the authorization in Saqqara archaeological site. The Pyramid of Djoser is almost 4700 years old and it is a UNESCO world heritage. The historical monument has strict rules and regulations when it comes to photography. Photography is banned if the pictures clicked are indecent and disrespectful. In Salma Al-Shimi's photos, her Egyptian costume is extremely revealing, according to the local police.

Salma, however, said that she was unaware that photography wasn't allowed near the archaeological site. In an interview with a local media Youm7 TV, the photographer said that she had worn a robe as the staff at the archaeological site had requested and later she changed into her wore her outfit to which nobody opposed.

He also mentioned that there were accompanied by 6 employees in total and Salma Al-Shimi's photoshoot lasted only for 15 minutes. The model said that her main motive was to promote tourism in Egypt and not hurt their cultural sentiments.

Who is Salma Al-Shimi?

Salma Al-Shimi is an Instagram influencer who has around 124 thousand followers on her Instagram. She is also popular on TikTok and has two separate accounts @salmaelshimyofficialtiktok which has around 94,000 followers while @salmaelsimy0 has 80,000. She had mentioned on her social media that she had received a lot of hate from the audience but she has learnt to ignore them. Salma Al-Shimi's photoshoot pictures are still uploaded on her social media handles.

