Molly Chiang, Taiwanese Influencer, Apologises For 'grabbing' IU At Gucci Cruise Show

Taiwanese influencer Molly Chiang recently apologised to Lee Ji-eun, popularly known as IU. They attended Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul together. At the event, she grabbed the singer's wrists. She posted an apology letter on social media after IU's fans started pointing at her 'psychotic' behaviour.

After receiving backlash on social media, Molly shared a note on her Instagram handle that read, "I've checked it again myself

Now I want to once again apologize for this incident. I'm really sorry. With the help of a Korean-speaking friend, I translated the letter of apology to IU and sent it along with the English version to her agency. My actions were not right. Each person has a different personality and culture, so I should have been more careful, but I failed to do so. I want to follow my fans. Or the fans who have already backed me back apologize again deeply. Yesterday's apologies read. Except I want to take a photo together and want to finish seeing me with IU. At the moment I am thinking about my interaction with Mo Bao Ping And then type this. But the truth is my personal misconduct. Shouldn't involve anyone else or fans. It's my own way of thinking is wrong. I'm going to be careful about this part too. Sorry. I'm sorry for the fans who like me. Sorry to disappoint you all. Sorry to everyone who made it even more unhappy after reading the apologies yesterday. I brought this controversy on myself. I’ve learned that I shouldn’t touch people I don’t know. I will make sure to correct this behavior."

"I'll pay more attention to my words and actions. Without my consent. Even if I want to finish one more thing myself. Shouldn't directly touch someone you don't know. I humbly review and accept advice from everyone. Say it again, sorry. I will definitely change this behavior. This event is a learning for me. Also thanks to some of those who pointed out my other mistakes in yesterday's apologies. I really should. If this doesn't happen. I may not be aware of my actions. Might continue to make mistakes in the future. Will be more cautious and polite in the future to confirm every move and behavior react and act again," she added.

What happened between IU and Molly Chiang?

IU and Molly Chiang attended Gucci Cruise Fashion Show 2024 at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. A video from the event went viral on the internet wherein Molly can be seen grabbing IU's wrists while the idol was greeting the photographers. Seeing this, the singer's bodyguards stepped up and asked Molly to let go of her hand. While IU maintained her calm, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the singer was uncomfortable with the exchange and subtly hinted at her bodyguards to step into the matter. Fans called out Molly's 'problematic' behaviour and shared an old video wherein she can be seen approaching actor Jung Hae In at a Louis Vuitton event earlier this year.