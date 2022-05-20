There is a buzz around South Korean content, including films, web series and music, across the world. In the past year, several South Korean shows made it to streaming platforms around the world and left viewers impressed. The Netflix web series Squid Game broke several streaming records and became one of the most-watched shows on the OTT giant. Now, Netflix is all set to welcome another South Korean crime drama, but this time it will be the remake of the Spanish series Money Heist. While fans are eagerly waiting for the South Korean version - Money Heist: Korean - Joint Economic Area - its makers recently dropped its first-ever trailer.

After much anticipation, the makers of Money Heist: Korean - Joint Economic Area finally dropped its awaited trailer. The one-minute nine seconds trailer saw a Joint Security Area, located where North and South Korea are divided today, that contains a Mint. Amid the reunification, the countries' officials plan to print a new unified currency at the mint as the groundwork to build a stable joint economy. However, seemingly, the reunification is only making rich people richer.

As a result, a gang of burglars plans a heist. The only thing between them and the money printed at the Mint is a joint task force led by a North Korean agent and a South Korean negotiation specialist. Money Heist: Korean - Joint Economic Area will feature director Kim Hong sun and writer Ryu Yong jae's take on the original Spanish series. Sharing the official trailer of the upcoming series, Netflix India wrote, "A country without borders, a heist without limits and a crime that will change the world."

Money Heist: Korean - Joint Economic Area trailer

Money Heist: Korean - Joint Economic Area cast

Money Heist: Korean - Joint Economic Area will see Yoo Ji-tae take up the role of Professor. Apart from him, Park Hae-soo will be seen playing Berlin, Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo. The show is set to arrive on the OTT giant on June 24.

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in