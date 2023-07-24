MONSTA X Member Joohoney Gets Farewell From Bandmates After Military Enlistment

MONSTA X member Joohoney has been enlisted for his mandatory South Korean military service. He became the third member of the K-pop band to enlist for his duties in the military. Recently, his bandmates gave him a warm farewell and sent him off to his military training centre where he will embark on his journey.

3 things you need to know

MONSTA X member Joohoney was sent off for his military service on July 24.

Joohoney made his debut with the South Korean boy band back in 2015.

Shownu from the band has already fulfilled his service and Minhyuk is still serving.

MONSTA X member Joohoney begins his service

Joonhoney is the third member after Shownu and Monhyuk to enlist in the South Korean army. The singer formally entered the military on July 24 and his band members gave him a farewell. Later, they shared pictures with Joohoney on their official Twitter handle wherein they were seen posing for the cameras in all smiles.

(Joohoney poses with his band mates before leaving for military. | Image: Monsta X/Twitter)

In one photo, the MONSTA X member was seen saluting while the others gave him the spotlight. A few days ago, Joohoney stepped down as the host of the show titled M! Countdown as he was enlisted in the army. Later, his agency Starship Entertainment released a statement that read, "It’s been six months since I greeted viewers as an MC for M! Countdown. It seems that every moment we spent together has become a very precious memory."

Joohoney's handwritten letter for his fans

Joohoney wrote a handwritten letter for his fans and his fellow bandmates before enlisting in the military. He wrote, "Because the time I spend together with Monbebes [MONSTA X’s fans] and the MONSTA X members is so precious and happy for me, I wanted to spend this time more fully with all of you, so I wound up telling you this only today. Monbebes, I’ll be enlisting in the military on July 24."