Moonbin Death: ASTRO JinJin Remembers Late Idol, Says 'should Have Laughed More With You'

ASTRO member Moonbin's sudden death left his band members and friends teary-eyed. His fellow band member JinJin penned an emotional note for the late K-pop idol. He took to social media and shared a series of photos remembering Moonbin.

In the first photo, JinJin gave a glimpse of dandelions, something that is highly associated with Moonbin. In the second photo, they can be seen posing in formal suits. In the third photo, the duo could be seen standing in front of a vending machine. The rest of the photos show Moonbin's happy and goofy moments. Sharing the photos on Instagram, JinJin wrote, "Hi bin. you're doing well, right? whenever I go into my photo album, perhaps because you're there, I still can't believe it. I'm just going to think that bin is busy doing the things he wanted to do, eating the things he wanted to eat, doing the things he wasn't able to, so that's why we can't contact him. I miss how you would always look at me and say that you laugh when you see me, how no matter what I said, you loved it the most, how you joked around with me the most."

"I keep thinking that I should have played along more and laughed more (with you), but also whenever I think that I think of your smiling face, and I end up smiling too. your smile was really pretty. you knew that too, right? if you didn't, I hope that you will definitely know there," he added.

'Why don't you come in my dreams?'

In a long note, ASTRO member JinJin said that he hopes Moonbin is doing everything he wanted to do but couldn't. He further shared that he feels sad when he can't contact the late idol and said that he has never been so desperate to hear his voice. He wrote, "People around me keep talking about dreams. why aren't you visiting in my dreams? anything is fine so I want to see you just once, bin. I don't think there was ever a time that the word "to miss someone" felt this desperate, so I wish that we could happily spend just one day together. hyung has returned to practicing for the musical right away, so I'm working hard and being strong."

'You were a person who fully deserved to receive love'

JinJin continued and said that he is extremely proud of Moonbin. He further shared how a lot of people come and tell him that Bin only did things that made people love him. "I'm glad I decided to do the musical. it was nice that I could be busy and focus without thinking about other things. the sunbaenims and colleagues here treat me so well and take such good care of me, and I feel like I'm being loved. a lot of people who worked with you come to me and tell me that you were so good on set, that you only did things that made people love you, everyone really loved you a lot. hearing that made me proud too."

"Bin, you were a person who fully deserved to receive love. everyone was sincere to you and everyone sincerely treasured and loved you. you have to know that from there, okay? to my younger brother bin whom I love so much, let's laugh a lot. let's enjoy the happy thoughts and happy things and laugh a lot. and let's not be sick and be happy. I love you my little brother. sleep well, he concluded.

About Moonbin's death

Moonbin died on April 19. The news of his death was confirmed by his agency Fantagio. The reason of his demise is still unknown. However, the Police is speculating that the idol took his own life.