Moonbin Death: VIVIZ SinB, Umji Cancel Hi-Touch Event In LA Due To 'poor Conditions'

The We Bridge Music Festival began on April 21 and will end on April 23. The three-day event includes Hi-Touch events, interviews, and music shows from VIVIZ, MONSTA X, Dreamcatcher, BamBam, and ENHYPEN. The festival took place two days after ASTRO member Moonbin's death.

The netizens were unhappy with VIVIZ's performance at the festival as the band members SinB, and Umji were close friends with the late idol. To attend the festival, they had to miss Moonbin's funeral. The fans believe that their agency Big Planet Entertainment didn't give them any time to grieve their close friend's demise. After netizens' outrage, the agency issued a statement and announced that VIVIZ won't be participating in the Grammy Museum interview and Red Carpet schedule owing to the artist's "current conditions."

SinB, Umji to not participate in Hi-Touch event

The statement read, "Hello this is BPM. Due to the artists' current conditions, we regretfully inform you that VIVIZ will not be participating in the Grammys Museum interview and Red Carpet schedule, which was scheduled for April 22. VIVIZ has expressed that out of love and respect to the fans who are attending the We Bridge Music Festival & Expo to see them, they will still be performing at the concert."

"We will inform you of the contents related to the VIVIZ Hi-Touch shortly. We understand that many of you may have been looking forward to meeting VIVIZ for a long time. We sincerely apologize for the sudden news and thank you for your understanding. We'd also like to thank The GRAMMY Museum for their understanding and support," they added.

The statement didn't make netizens happy and they expressed their outrage at the agency and the festival for being "inconsiderate." Hours later, they announced that VIVIZ members SinB and Umji won't participate in the Hi-Touch event and that only Eunha will participate in the event. "Regarding today's hi-touch event with VIVIZ, members SinB and Umji will not be able to attend due to poor conditions. Today's hi-touch event will be held only by Eunha. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to the fans with the sudden news, and we ask for your generous understanding," the statement read.

About Moonbin's death

Moonbin's sudden demise came as a shock to many. He died on April 19. The K-Pop idol was 24 at the time of his passing. His agency Fantagio confirmed the news of his death.