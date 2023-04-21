Moonbin Funeral: Fans Of ASTRO Star Create Memorial, Family Prepares For Last Rites

ASTRO member Moonbin died by suicide and was found in his apartment by his manager in Seoul on Wednesday night. While there have been no signs of foul play, the matter is still under investigation. After the tragic news of the K-pop idol's death, the entire Korean entertainment industry came together to pay their last respects to the bereaved. The late idol's funeral will take place in South Korea on April 22.

Reportedly, the members of K-pop band ASTRO arrived for the funeral hall to mourn Moonbin's loss. MJ, who enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military service, took an emergency leave following the death of the K-pop star. As the funeral will reportdly be held at Asan Medical Center's hall in Seoul, MJ took a leave on April 20 and went there.

Cha Eun-woo who was in the United States came back to South Korea to attend the funeral. Meanwhile, the other ASTRO members including Sanha and Jinjin are already present at the hall where Moonbin has reportedly buried in the presence of his family members. Moonbin's family will have a quiet funeral which will be away from limelight or the media.

Who will be attending Moonbin's funeral?

ASTRO band members including Cha Eun-woo, Rocky, Yoon San-ha, MJ and Jinjin will be attending Moonbin's funeral. Moonbin's sister Moon Sua, who is a member of the K-pop group Billie, will also be at the funeral. The K-pop idol's parents will be in attendance at the funeral. Meanwhile, it is expected that more K-pop idols will pay their last respects at the funeral. Also, several fans reached the agency's office, remembering Moonbin. Check the posts below.

Moonbin's agency on his about the funeral

In a statement, Fantagio wrote, "We won't be disclosing Moonbin's funeral procession and burial site according to the request of his family. We ask for your generous understanding, so the ASTRO members and bereaved family can spend their last moments with him." However, fans and K-pop idols have reached out to pay their last respects.

Moonbin's family requests a quite funeral

Moonbin's family has requested for a quite funeral with his band members, friends, and family in attendance. They wrote in the statement, "This is Fantagio. First of all, we would like to express our apologies for bringing you such sad and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock."

They further added, "It is even more painful to deliver the sudden news to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him generous love. We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else. We earnestly ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved family who is deeply saddened by the sudden sad news can mourn the deceased. According to the bereaved family's wishes, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends and company colleagues in attendance. Once again, we send our deep condolences to the deceased."