MoS L Murugan, Esha Gupta Participate In She Shines Session At Cannes 2023 India Pavilion

L Murugan shared an update from the Cannes Film Festival, where he participated in a discussion on Day 4 of the India Pavilion at the French Riviera. He shared some pictures of those participating in the panel which was moderated by actor producer Khushboo Sundar and attended by Murugan, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and Esha Gupta. Later, he shared pictures with more participants from the Cannes discussion panel.

Esha made her Cannes red carpet debut on the opening day of the film festival. At the India Pavilion, she kept it casual in a barbie pink top which was loosely fitted and flared trousers. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and added a dash of glam with her earrings and dewy makeup. This look of Esha adds itself to the glamorous and chic style file that she has been turning heads with at the Cannes.

MoS L Murugan shares pictures from India Pavilion

L Murugan shared a tweet on Dauy 4 of the India Pavilion at Cannes 2023. He wrote in the caption, "The Day 4 at #IndiaPavilion at the ongoing #CannesFilmFestival starts with a powerful session on role of women in media and entertainment space. The session titled ‘#SheShines’ was moderated by actor producer Khushboo Sundar. Talking about how government is contributing towards women empowerment in various fields, MoS for Information and Broadcasting, @Murugan_MoS says, women are really shining and will continue to shine in cinema." Check out the post here.

The Day 4 at #IndiaPavilion at the ongoing #CannesFilmFestival starts with a powerful session on role of women in media and entertainment space.



The session titled ‘#SheShines’ was moderated by actor producer Khushboo Sundar.



Talking about how government is contributing… pic.twitter.com/dqXYq1TqIo — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 19, 2023

Today at India Pavilion in #CannesFilmFestival2023, addressed the session- "She Shines"- on the role of women in the field of movies, media and entertainment.



(1/2)#IndiaAtCannes #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/WQNVV5MNwO — Dr.L.Murugan (@Murugan_MoS) May 19, 2023

Michael Douglas attends India Pavilion

Hollywood star Michael Douglas attended the India Pavilion of Cannes 2023. Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Information & Broadcasting, Dr L Murugan, who is representing the delegation of celebrities from India at the international film festival, shared pictures of the Basic Instinct star at the India Pavilion and thanked him for being present. In a video going viral on social media, Douglas lauded the 'energy and creativity' in India.

Delighted to meet legendary Hollywood actor Michael Douglas at India Pavillion #CannesFilmFestival2023



Had a wonderful discussion with him on a range of topics- Indian movies' growing reach from Local to Global.

(1/2)@ianuragthakur @Festival_Cannes#IndiaAtCannes #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/Hmkzi2XZDE — Dr.L.Murugan (@Murugan_MoS) May 18, 2023

Douglas was presented with a shawl and a framed memento at the India Pavilion by the delegates. On the occasion, he said, "I am very impressed. The energy, the creativity and as somebody who watches news and current events, India is hot. It is rocking. My wife is going to be sad because she is not here, because she loves India. She is a pretty good Bollywood dancer too."