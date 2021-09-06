'My Name': Netflix Unveils Teaser Poster, Announces South Korean Drama's Release Date

South Korean television series My Name has finally unveiled its first teaser poster, along with announcing its premiere date on Netflix. The Kim Jin Min directorial centres around a revenge stricken woman who joins a crime ring, later becoming an undercover police officer on a lookout for her father's killer. Starring Han So Hee, Park Hee Soon, and Ahn Bo Hyun, the first nerve-wracking teaser showcases Han in an intense, gory look.

Much to the fan's anticipation, Netflix is bringing the television series on October 15, 2021. The series marks director Kim Jin Min's second collaboration with the streaming giant after much acclaimed Extracurricular, which centred around the darker side of high school teens.

Netflix unveils teaser poster of My Name

My Name's poster gives a chilling glimpse into what the series entails. Accompanied by Han So Hee's bloody look with a dagger in his hand, the poster reads, "No one can know. My enemy, my revenge.”. She can be seen standing in a dark, dingy alley with deep marks on her face as she gives deathly stares. One can also see dead bodies lying on either side after engaging in fierce combat with the protagonist. Take a look.

More about the upcoming Netflix series

Han So-hee comes in a never seen before avatar, taking a totally different tune from her famous characters as Yeo Da-gyeong and Yu Na-bi in The World of the Married and Nevertheless respectively. She helms the role of Jiwoo in the upcoming series, whose father's sudden demise leaves her in a frenzy as she embarks on avenging his death. With the help of her drug gang boss Choi Moo-jin, she joins the police department as an undercover agent, later coming face to face with brutal revelations that await her.

The series' cast includes Han So-Hee as Yoon Ji-Woo, Park Hee Soon as Choi Moo Jin Ahn Bo Hyun as Jeon Pil-Do, Kim Sang-Ho as Cha Gi-Ho, Lee Hak-Joo as Jung Tae-Joo and Chang Ryul as Do Gang-Jae.

The TV series commenced filming in November last year and ended in February 2021. It will also witness a screening at the 26th Busan International Film Festival, to be held from 6 to 15 October 2021. It will premier in their newly created 'On Screen' section.

The Netflix crime-thriller series is all set to tingle the audience's nerves with its interesting post and nerve-wracking suspense on October 15, 2021.

(IMAGE- xeesooxee11/ INSTA)