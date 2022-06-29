Nam Joo-hyuk's Agency Denies New School Violence Allegations; 'They're Groundless'

South Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk who had fallen prey to an anonymous individual who claimed to be bullied by the actor in school last week, has fallen into a similar situation again. After the actor's agency had earlier denied the allegations stating that they were ungrounded rumors, a new alleged victim has now stepped up.

According to Soompi, on June 28, another victim of school violence stepped in and claimed to have attended high school together with the Twenty-Five, Twenty-One star. The news outlet stated that the victim claimed to have been a survivor of school violence at the hands of the actor and his friends.

Fresh allegations against Nam Joo Hyuk; Agency denies claims

The new anonymous accuser who has not been open about the claims earlier anywhere stated that they had decided to come forward after seeing that Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency had sued their classmate who had alleged last week that they had been bullied by actor Nam Joo Hyuk and his friends during their time in school.

The new accuser also alleged that amongst bullying them into other errands, Nam Joo Hyuk frequently forced them to turn on their smartphone data hotspot against their will and used the cell phone in order to buy paid games and in-game items. The victim claimed that during school, Nam Joo Hyuk used their cell phone to purchase games, and in return when asked for money, the South Korean model would deny and never repay. Apart from this, the new allegations claimed that if the actor's requests were turned down, he would form a ring around them and then force them to physically fight someone of their choosing.

Soon after the allegations caught fire on the Internet, the actor's agency Management SOOP officially denied the second victim and wrote, "We have checked, and they are groundless.”

Earlier, On June 20, his agency had issued a statement in response to the controversy and refuted all the claims made by the first victim against the 28-year-old actor. "We have confirmed that all the relevant information is not true in the slightest,'' the statement affirmed. ''The agency will promptly request a correction report from the Press Arbitration Commission (PAC) against the media outlet responsible for seriously damaging the actor’s reputation through false reports.", the statement further read.

