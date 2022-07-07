Popular South Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk seems to be falling deeper into the trench of alleged sexual harassment allegations. After his agency dismissed two accusers who allegedly accused him of school bullying, a third accuser now allegedly claimed that Nam Joo Hyuk and his friends had bullied and sexually harassed her during their senior year in high school.

Last month, a person claiming to have been bullied by the actor during their school days gave an interview to a news outlet about their alleged experience. Later, the actor’s agency Management SOOP firmly denied the allegations, and several days later, they announced that they had taken legal action against the reporter.

Nam Joo Hyuk accused of school bullying by third victim

A few days later, on June 28, a second accuser came forward claiming to have been a victim of school violence at the hands of the actor and his friends during high school. Following the allegations, Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency denied this second round of allegations as well.

Now, according to Soompi, the actor has found himself in another set of allegations by a third accuser, a woman who claimed that Nam Joo Hyuk and his friends had bullied and sexually harassed her during their senior year of high school. As evidence, the third accuser provided text messages from a KakaoTalk group chat from May 10, 2012, claiming that she had been forcefully invited into the group and bullied simply because one of Nam Joo Hyuk’s friends disliked her.

As per reports by Soompi, in a form of cyberbullying known as “KakaoTalk prison” in Korea, the Remember actor and his friends reportedly took turns sending her hateful messages. The woman also reportedly claimed that she had reported the incident to the school then, and the perpetrators’ punishment was mandated community service within the school. However, she revealed that then the perpetrators easily got away by simply apologizing.

While Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency confirmed that the text messages provided by the third accuser were real, they alleged that the messages were merely an out-of-context fragment of a bigger picture. “The things that took place in the KakaoTalk group chat are very complicated and an extremely personal matter for the individuals in the chat. As mentioned in the article itself, it is also an incident that was wrapped up with an apology at school. Therefore, we don’t believe it is right to reveal the full story through the media at present,” Management SOOP stated in a statement.

IMAGE: Instagram/nam_joohyu