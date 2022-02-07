Namgoong Min To Star As Lawyer In 'Sacred Divorce'? Here's Everything We Know So Far

JTBC Studios' latest release All of Us are Dead has been entertaining viewers around the world. The zombie-based apocalyptic series revolving around high-school students has also made a mark by reaching Netflix's Daily Top 10 list in the United States of America. The production house is now gearing up for another new series and this time, they are in talks with Namgoong Min.

The actor is reportedly all set to star as the lead actor of a series titled Sacred Divorce. The series is based on the webtoon of the same name.

Namgoong Min in talks to star in Sacred Divorce series based on the webtoon

Namgoong Min, as per a report on Soompi, will be enacting the part of a divorce lawyer in the series. The actor's character is named Shin Seong Han and is 45 years old. The plot revolves around his life in an affluent family, and how an important life event prompts his decision to take up law at a comparatively late age, 39. The crux of the story revolves around his journey in becoming a divorce specialist while coming to the aid of numerous families. The series is likely to air in the first half of 2023.

While confirmation is awaited on the collaboration, Nam Goong Min's agency 935 Entertainment also confirmed that he had received the offer. However, without divulging further details, they said that he was 'reviewing the offer.' The statement further added that it was 'one of the projects' that he had received an offer.

The latest development was days after it was confirmed that he would be starring in SBS' A Lawyer Worth 1,000 Won. Namgoong Min made headlines for his performance in The Veil. The film was released earlier this year and even fetched the actor an award at one of the events.

Naamgoong has been around in the world of showbiz for the past two decades. After films like A Dirty Carnival, he gained further recognition for series like Remember: War of the Son, Beautiful Gong Shim, Good Manager, Falsify, Doctor Prisoner, Hot Stove League, Awaken and The Veil. He also wrote and directed the short film Light My Fire.

Image: Instagram/@min_namkoong