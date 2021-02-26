Naruto's New Villain Draws Resemblance From 'Game Of Thrones' Character Arya Stark

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga has impressed fans with its continuity of Naruto’s storyline. New chapters of the manga released on the 20th of every month and viewers get to enjoy the adventures of Boruto in a new Ninja world. The recently streamed chapter brought in some shocking revelations with the unexpected death of nine-tailed fox Kurama. Now, as per Comic Book, a new villain has risen from the ashes to take on Naruto and this new villain has an uncanny resemblance with the Game of Thrones character, Arya Stark.

Naruto’s new villain

If you read Chapter 55 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, then you know that Naruto has lost his tailed beast and Sasuke’s Rinnegan has also been destroyed. With the group being hopeful that the worse is passed, but that is not the case after all. Code, the character who made its debut in the anime, has now become a pivotal antagonist in the series.

Before Isshiki passed away, the Otsutsuki has given its will to code to carry on his quest. This newcomer has a list of people who he wants dead, just like Arya Stark did in the fantasy show Game of Throne. Code’s list includes Kawaki, Amado, Sasuke, Naruto and Boruto. Now, if Code becomes successful in killing them, he will ultimately also get rid of Momoshiki as well.

Game of Thrones will be familiar with Arya Stark’s prayer. She began her quest when her father was beheaded mercilessly. Arya would recite her kill list every night as a prayer. Cersei, The Hound, Walder Frey, Meryn Trant and more found their way on her hit list. Although Arya did not end up killing all of them herself, the characters ultimately ended up dead, making her prayers effective. Now, manga fans are waiting to see if Code’s recital will work or not.

About Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Written by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series. It is a spin-off and a sequel to acclaimed Kishimoto’s show Naruto. The spin-off explores the life and exploits of Naruto Uzumaki’s son Boruta Uzumaki and his ninja team.

